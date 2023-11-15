Jim Jordan lists 'key facts' as to why Biden should be impeached

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Jim Jordan joins "Greg Kelly Reports" to discuss President Biden getting ready to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, gives updates on the impeachment inquiry of President Biden, weighs in on Gov. Newsom cleaning up San Francisco for President Xi.
