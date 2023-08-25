CIA Covert Experiments [2015 - Olivier Pighetti]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Declassified documents reveal experiments the CIA conducted on people without their knowledge, including a case of mass hysteria in France.
It is August 1951 and an entire French village goes crazy. People are screaming in the streets and throwing themselves out of windows. 300 people are affected and 7 end up dead. Wild theories start circulating to explain the tragedy about poisoned flour, contaminated water and even witchcraft. 60 years later declassified documents from the United States reveal that the CIA conducted experiments on people without their knowledge.