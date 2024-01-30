Create New Account
BRITAIN Broke Into A Cold Sweat! Russia Discovered and Destroyed a Secret British Plant In Ukraine!
The Prisoner
Throughout the night, an air alert sounded in these regions and cities. Moreover, in the afternoon of the same day, missile strikes unexpectedly resumed. This time, the Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Nikolayev, and Poltava regions were subjected to missile attacks. It is reported that the missile strikes were carried out with the help of dozens of Iskander-M ballistic missiles, KH-101 cruise missiles, surface-to-surface missiles of S-300 system, and jet-powered Geranium kamikaze drones....................

