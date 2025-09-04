Israeli forces INTENSIVELY shell Gaza City — projectile reduced the building to DUST

Reports of 4 killed and over 50 wounded — Quds News

Trump does nothing, so in support of Genocide.

US Secretary of State Rubio has indicated in private meetings that the Trump administration will not interfere with Israel's annexation of the West Bank, writes Axios.

Recall, on July 23, the Knesset of Israel voted for the annexation of the West Bank of the Jordan River.