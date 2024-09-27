© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden’s EPA Administrator unveiled a new rule this year that ALL VEHICLES sold in the U.S. Must be Electric or Hybrid by 2032.
Too bad the CHEVRON DEFERENCE was Overturned…
—— which means any rule or regulation put forward by any federal agency (such as the EPA) can be litigated.
The EPA is powerless lol
Too bad West Virginia vs EPA, & Ohio v. EPA stopped this kind of Shit dead in its tracks…
I hope everyone realizes that Donald Trumps SCOTUS picks literally saved this country…