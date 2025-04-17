BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
😆 HOA Power Trips & Sweet Justice
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
40 followers
0
60 views • 5 months ago

Let’s take a break from the heavy and laugh a little—because we all know someone who let a tiny bit of authority go straight to their head.


Whether it’s that HOA board president or the neighborhood “rule enforcer,” some folks get way too excited about power. And while we’re all supposed to “leave revenge to God”… sometimes karma comes quick—and you get to watch it unfold with popcorn in hand. 🍿


Caught a video this week that gave me that sweet satisfaction. Not saying you should pull this off in your neighborhood… but damn, it felt good to watch.


💬 Subscribe and get a mix of real-world truth, spiritual perspective, and a few well-timed laughs delivered straight to your inbox—or visit www.michaelsgibson.com.


#HOAKarma #NeighborhoodDrama #ComicRelief #JusticeServed #MichaelGibsonNewsletter #RealTalkAndRelief #TruthAndHumor #HOAShenanigans

