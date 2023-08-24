EMERGENCY ALERT: LOCKDOWN 2.0 -- DR. SHERRI TENPENNY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones was right, again. Mask mandates, lockdowns and new bioweapons masquerading as vaccines are coming, but only IF WE ALLOW IT and only IF WE COMPLY. Persecuted truth telling Dr. Sherri Tenpenny returns to SGT Report to sound the alarm in this red alert emergency broadcast. Please spread it far and wide.