May 18, 2024





No One Wants to Save Him! Poor Dog Tried Desperately to Get Tearful End

Would you abandon her knowing she likely wouldn't make it?

8 years in a shelter, abandoned, hit by a car, paralyzed, and plagued by a deadly disease.

Bernaia an old dog was seen by this compassionate woman

Bernaia stands out among other dogs, her condition was much more critical.

She walked and fell, walked and fell!! A big tumor grew from her back legs

That looked so painful.

With a heart heavy with empathy, the rescuer rushed Bernaia to the hospital.

The result was not good at all, Bernaia has ehrlichiosis (a disease transmitted by ticks), a spinal fracture, and also has two tumors.

The journey will be difficult but the rescuer commit that





"Unlike the one who ran you over and left you behind, we will never abandon you Bernaia, it will be alright"





Everything was set up for Bernaia.





Hello dear friend,

