The occupation closes the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil, Palestine; again!

The Israeli occupation forces closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron from Wednesday 9th of October till Saturday the 12th, to allow Israeli settlers to storm the Ibrahimi Mosque and perform Zionist satanic rituals. Sari jaradat interviewed Ghassan Al-Rajabi from the Islamic Endowments in the city of al-Khalil (Hebron).
Filmed: 09/10/2024
