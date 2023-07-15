BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

P.4 I hate these meeces to pieces! A mouse is inside my house. UPDATE: I CAUGHT IT! MVI_2949,54,9merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
102 views • 07/15/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7b8d06c6-e34b-40a5-bdcb-02b534cf6801

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/afe57bd3-c817-48b1-aeca-112cf776874d

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/22e722c3-b05f-438e-ab03-9f145de7f5bd

Victory at last! I have caught this mouse after more than 4 weeks having 4 traps set. Original description: A couple of nights ago is saw something flash across the carpet out of the corner of my eye, which I ended up dismissing as a trick of my eyesight, while wondering was it a mouse. Last night my fear was confirmed, when Mouso came out in the open in my direct line of sight. Now comes the chore of catching the plucky rodent, if it’s the only one; here’s hoping…

Keywords
gardenhomemicerodentsverminfood spoilagemouse traps
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy