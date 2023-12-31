New Year Message from the Ukrainian POWs who Recently Surrendered, situation in Ukrainian front lines

New Year message from the Ukrainian POWs of the 23rd Mechanised Brigade who recently surrendered, situation in Ukrainian front lines:

- One AK per 10 people.

There were no commanders with us.

There's nowhere to hide.

We were thrown like minced meat.

I saw that we’d been already surrounded on the right and left. We were left with no choice.

- No morale left. Heavy losses, many killed.

Two were lucky to be just wounded. The rest were killed.

If anything, just surrender. Nothing wrong with that. You will remain alive.