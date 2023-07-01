Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for July 1, 2023

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I bless you.

MY DIVINE SON LOVES THEM AND CALLS THEM TO BE FAITHFUL TO HIM.

The Love of My Divine Son is the source of His infinite Mercy, so you can come to ask for His forgiveness "with a contrite and humiliated heart" (Psalm 51:19) at all times with the confidence and security that His loving Heart awaits you.

Beloved children:

THE EARTH IS COVERED WITH DENSE FOG. You do not look at them with the naked eye, only those who see with spiritual eyes what happens, manage to find the real essence of what happens.

These mists fed by the Devil cloud more the hearts of stone, the minds that have given themselves to the mundane and to My children who deny how much this Mother has told them what will happen.

AT THIS MOMENT, HUMANITY IS RELUCTANT TO DO GOOD, TO BELIEVE, OBEY AND LOVE MY DIVINE SON...

They will live what they never thought to live in the face of disbelief, heartbreak and disobedience to My Divine Son.

They cle to falsehood quickly, eager to find someone who denies how much I reveal to welcome him.

Dear children, keep the prayer, My children pray and are heard.

The solid foundations are indispensable for them to keep the faith firm, prayer must be accompanied by good works so that it bears fruit of mercy, charity and hope.

Prayer is to act within the Law of God so that the fruit of his works and his acts is a good fertilizer that fertilize those around him.

Prayer is not only verbal, but must be born from the heart; and the heart to bear good fruit must feed on the acts and works of the one who is fulfilling the Will of God.

The Commandments are to be fulfilled, the Sacraments are to be fulfilled and lived with love and the Works of Mercy are love.

What does a prayer creature look like?

It is the result of the Divine Love operating in that creature.

I invite you to the unit, you must help each other to survive in the face of what arrives.

DON'T LEAVE FOR TOMORROW WHAT YOU CAN DO TODAY (Proverbs 3:28).

THE MOMENT IS PRESSING, EVEN IF SOME OF MY CHILDREN DON'T BELIEVE IT.

Receive My Divine Son, in His Body and in His Blood in the Holy Eucharist.

I amdorated in the Blessed Sacrament of the altar where he is present, alive and throbbing.

PREPARE FOR THE ARRIVAL OF MY BELOVED ANGEL OF PEACE, WITHOUT CONFUSING HIM WITH AN ANGEL OF THE CELESTIAL COURT.

He is an Angel of Peace for his essence, for his mission to keep guiding, encouraging and providing spiritual word so that faith does not decline.

Dear children, they have built the "new Tower of Babel" to deny Holy Scripture.

This will not confuse human creatures in their language, but in their spirituality. It will present you with attractive spiritual novelties so that you can abandon the Holy Trinity.

How many say that Antichrist does not exist?

These are the tentacles with which the Antichrist prepares his way...

He's in front of you and you don't look at him.

AWAKEN UP, CHILDREN!

OR DO YOU EXPECT ME TO TALK TO EACH ONE IN PARTICULAR?

Pray children, pray, nature continues to give serious surprises to the human creature.

Pray children, pray with a heart of flesh, they need it.

Pray children, pray, Miami cries, pray children.

Pray children, pray, Paraguay needs your prayers.

Pray children, pray, a lot of My children will be converted, they will return to the fold after being polished and looking at the Truth of how much this Mother has warned them.

They will worship My Divine Son and they will be hurt for their sins.

This Mother will not forsake them.

I have welcomed with love the intense days of prayer and consecration that I have received from my favorite children.

IN THE END, MY IMMACULATE HEART WILL TRIUMPH.

My special Blessing at this time be upon the children of My Divine Son.

Mother Mary.

From Luz de Maria:

Our Lord Jesus Christ message in 2019:

"Understand that the fullness of My Spirit in man is the triumph of My Mother's Immaculate Heart in creatures; that's why My Mother has fought.

It is not the triumph of Her on earth, it is the triumph of the fullness of My Holy Spirit over every human creature.

My Mother triumphs, but not for Her, for Our Trinity."

I feel that, in the example of Our Blessed Mother, one can always work and act for the glory of the Holy Trinity.

Our Blessed Mother speaks to us of the Angel of Peace, so that we can be clear that he is a creature of God, sent with a mission entrusted by the Holy Trinity in favor of the children of God, in this decisive moment of humanity; but we must not "CONFUSE HIM WITH AN ANGEL OF THE heavenly COURT."

Brothers and sisters, let us have conscience and discernment, so that we are not deceived.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqvd-O1qWOM