BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New UN "Pandemic" Declaration Part of War on Humanity
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
724 views • 09/25/2023

The United Nations and the World Health Organization should lead the world and reshape the economy to deal with pandemics and other real and imagined problems, "world leaders" said in a series of "high-level" declarations adopted during UN General Assembly meetings last week. In this episode of Behind The Deep State, The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman breaks down several of these declarations. The first deals with pandemics and the next one with having governments seize control of healthcare under the guise of providing "universal" healthcare. Also adopted by over two dozen Western governments was a call for more online censorship. Finally, a declaration vowed to redouble efforts to impose the Agenda 2030 "Sustainable Development Goals" (SDGs).


Related Links:

https://press.un.org/en/2023/ga12533.doc.htm


https://www.who.int/news/item/20-09-2023-who-welcomes-historic-commitment-by-world-leaders-for-greater-collaboration--governance-and-investment-to-prevent--prepare-for-and-respond-to-future-pandemics


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
ununited nationswhoworld health organizationpandemic treatysummit of the future
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy