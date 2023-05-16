X22 REPORT Ep. 3069a - The Green New Deal Exposed, [CB]/[JB] Panic On Debt Ceiling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3069a - May 15, 2023
The Green New Deal Exposed, [CB]/[JB] Panic On Debt Ceiling
Inflation is getting worse around the world, UK food prices skyrocketed and Argentina interest rates are now at 97%. The GND is falling apart, Germany reports that a climate org is actually a criminal org. The [CB] is now panicking over the debt ceiling, the patriots have them where they want them.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
