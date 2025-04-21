Dangan (2000, Playstation)

Dangan (弾丸 - bullet(s)) is a mix between shoot'em up and beat'em up developed by Mediamuse and published by KSS. It was only released in Japan.



The game is played from a top-down view. You control two characters over the course of the game, Jack and Katy. They play differently in terms of unarmed combat and dodging, and their weapon inventory is separated. You cannot choose, the character to play in each level is determined.

You can both punch and shoot. Both attack have a certain latency, with shooting being much slower. You can also dodge and combine your dodge with punches for different attacks. There is also powerful special attack which drains your health. You are always equipped with a hadgun. The handgun has infinite ammo, but it has no rapid fire and you cannot move while firing. Other weapons, as well as ammo and health items, can be found by smashing object or stationary weapon systems. These weapons have limited ammo, but some of them can be used while moving and have rapid fire. During rapid fire, you direction of firing is locked. Sometimes, ammo is also dropped by defeated enemies. Apart from stationary weapon systems, like turrets or flamethrowers, enemies constantly respawn.

