Ken Gentry: Understanding the Book of Revelation - Session 1
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
24 views • 09/10/2023

Watch Videos Here --> https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe66AjYemWqhCgeng4s0TXWpkQbj65QmC

Here are some resources that aim at a biblical, contextual interpretation of prophecy that is in contrast to popular dispensational approach to prophecy.

Great Introduction to Revelation: Beast of Revelation Identified
 - Video - Kenneth Gentry (2:25:00)
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sy7cEW4MJac

The Beast of Revelation Interview(Dr. Kenneth Gentry)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSNleYQs3So

More detailed Study of Revelation: Ken Gentry: Understanding the Book of Revelation - 7 video series
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5r85BwHfQd4&list=PLe66AjYemWqhCgeng4s0TXWpkQbj65QmC

For some fine tuning, listen to these conversations after the above series:
Dr. Jay Adams -- Realized Millennialism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zl3QVvyHzk

END TIMES BIBLE PROPHECY DEBATE: DR JAY ADAMS (AMILLENNIALISM) VS DR JOHN MCLEAN (PREMILL RAPTURE)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSNleYQs3So
PDF of Jay Adams in debate: https://media-cloud.sermonaudio.com/text/3271816315810.pdf

Online references with many good insights:
http://www.preteristarchive.com/Books/pdf/1989_gentry_beast-of-revelation.pdf
https://www.scribd.com/doc/210792160/The-Seventy-Weeks-and-the-Great-Tribulation-by-Philip-Mauro
Sent with Proton Mail secure email.
Keywords
revelationendtimesmillenniumeschatologybiblicalprophecykennethgentryjayadamsphilipmauro
