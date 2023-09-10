© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ken Gentry: Understanding the Book of Revelation - Session 1
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 09/10/2023
Watch Videos Here --> https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe66AjYemWqhCgeng4s0TXWpkQbj65QmC
Here are some resources that aim at a biblical, contextual interpretation of prophecy that is in contrast to popular dispensational approach to prophecy.
Great Introduction to Revelation: Beast of Revelation Identified- Video - Kenneth Gentry (2:25:00)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sy7cEW4MJac
The Beast of Revelation Interview(Dr. Kenneth Gentry)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSNleYQs3So
More detailed Study of Revelation: Ken Gentry: Understanding the Book of Revelation - 7 video series
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5r85BwHfQd4&list=PLe66AjYemWqhCgeng4s0TXWpkQbj65QmC
For some fine tuning, listen to these conversations after the above series:
Dr. Jay Adams -- Realized Millennialism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zl3QVvyHzk
END TIMES BIBLE PROPHECY DEBATE: DR JAY ADAMS (AMILLENNIALISM) VS DR JOHN MCLEAN (PREMILL RAPTURE)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSNleYQs3So
PDF of Jay Adams in debate: https://media-cloud.sermonaudio.com/text/3271816315810.pdf
Online references with many good insights:
http://www.preteristarchive.com/Books/pdf/1989_gentry_beast-of-revelation.pdf
https://www.scribd.com/doc/210792160/The-Seventy-Weeks-and-the-Great-Tribulation-by-Philip-Mauro
Sent with Proton Mail secure email.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.