Reports, Strike in Krivoy Rog on "Aurora" Hotel, presumably an Iskander missile

💥🇺🇦 According to initial (unconfirmed) reports, the strike in Krivoy Rog was on the "Aurora" hotel, presumably an Iskander missile. (Image was a separate snapshot of what is said to be this hotel.)

Adding after video posted:

According to Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian resistance in Nikolaev, 15 English-speaking instructors had to be evacuated by military medics.Ukrainian fighting Mercenaries? Question answered in update above...

tonight's (UKR time) Earlier report before this: Explosions reported in Krivoy Rog! There are around 20 Geran drones flying across Ukraine at the moment and there is a threat of ballistic missiles from Crimea.

Adding:

Moments ago... Kinzhal flies through Zhitomir and Khmelnytsky regions.

And.. Two Tu-95 strategic bombers took off from Russia's Engels AFB and are headed SW towards Volgograd region.



