Nick Fuentes: “What is happening to AI is very similar to what happened to social media”

“They had to apply the brakes to social media through censorship”

“When you get people together and it's a completely free speech environment they become Nazis”

https://archive.ph/Ds0r1



Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF