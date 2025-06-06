Please Support Our Sponsors!

Wireless Radiation Threat to Healthful Sleep

With Justin Frandson, founder, EMFRocks.com

https://emfrocks.com/, https://athleticism.com/

Last week on Freedom Hub’s Thursday show, our friends were angered at how difficult Telecom and government made it to locate cell towers that property owners do NOT want deployed too close to their bedrooms, classrooms, or the parks. Anyone digging into the wireless radiation controversy learns that informed consent is as ignored in the Broadband issue as it is with vaccines and pHARMa. Check out how difficult Missouri parents are finding it to move a radiation-emitting tower safely away from their children's school.

Cohost Frohman’s lobbying client, Natl Health Federation (the world’s oldest health freedom org), is building a network among the one-third of Americans injured by wireless radiation, to lobby Congress NOT to pass Telecom’s bills, which would allow them to spy on, fry, and coerce Americans, trapping us all in a digital gulag. You can help by sending NHF’s safe broadband email now and joining the Nat’l Call for Safe Technology to help schedule a meeting with YOUR member of Congress.

And despite the overwhelming evidence of harm, and despite both RFK’s elevation to top health official AND (barely) including ElectroMagnetic Radiation harm in his report on how to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), we are not winning in Congress. Thus, property owners MUST take matters into their own hands to mitigate the wireless mesh of radiating phones, routers, car sensors, and ubiquitous antennas.

Building Biologists like our guest last week argue over the best methods for protecting one's family from this radiation. At the recent NHF Dallas conference, Frohman met Justin and was wowed at his booth by his skills as a physical therapist, muscle tester, and entrepreneur, with rocks curated with special materials to heal the body during one’s sleep. He will also help us differentiate between industrial frequencies and those shared by Mother Earth. Author of “Grounded by Nature”, Justin is offering, then, the Schumman Resonance - the healing pulse of the earth - in a bag.

Featured on comedian Sam Tripoli’s TinFoil Hat show, Mr. Frandson wants to focus on your sleep, when we produce melatonin and other hormones to repair and restore our life force. The invisible stressors of man-made electricity, dirty electricity, and wireless (Wifi) signals are preventing us from getting that deep restorative sleep. In response to this wireless assault, our brain attempts to figure out what is pinging it all night, and we go into what we call, a twilight sleep. His EMFRocks team has metered countless homes, found all of the invisible stressors, and has developed these solutions for you.

Right now, there’s no hiding from this ubiquitous ‘electro-smog.’ You owe yourself and your family to research this and learn how to mitigate these risks as soon as possible.