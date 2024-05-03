Who Is Behind The Chaos?

Professional Agitators Gonna Agitate

* Color revolutions are coordinated.

* We are paying for this.

* Mega-donors and NGOs launder our $ to create/underwrite the chaos — as well as the gaslighting and censorship.

* The same forces are at work supporting both sides as always.

* It’s classic divide-and-conquer stuff.

* Don’t fall for it.

* We have a common enemy.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 3 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4t0s7l-is-soros-behind-the-chaos-again-ep.-2243-05032024.html