Who Is Behind The Chaos?

Professional Agitators Gonna Agitate
* Color revolutions are coordinated.
* We are paying for this.
* Mega-donors and NGOs launder our $ to create/underwrite the chaos — as well as the gaslighting and censorship.
* The same forces are at work supporting both sides as always.
* It’s classic divide-and-conquer stuff.
* Don’t fall for it.
* We have a common enemy.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 3 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4t0s7l-is-soros-behind-the-chaos-again-ep.-2243-05032024.html