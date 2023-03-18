BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
03/18/2023 A Jewish attorney Elliot Dordick stands with members of the NFSC, to support Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2 views • 03/19/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bwucca69f

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 A Jewish attorney Elliot Dordick stands with members of the NFSC, to support Miles Guo. The US attorney of the Southern District of New York office, admitted in court to working extensively with the CCP, to persecute Miles Guo, the most prominent Chinese dissident in the world. And that is the modern day equivalent of US attorneys from this very powerful office working with the Nazis, who persecuted Jewish, to prosecute Jewish just 80 years ago.


【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 犹太律师埃利奥特·多迪克与新中国联邦成员站在一起声援郭文贵。美国纽约南区检察官在法庭上承认与中共广泛合作，迫害世界上最著名的中国异议人士郭文贵先生。权力巨大的美国司法部检察官与当今纳粹合作，相当于与80年前迫害犹太人的纳粹合作起诉犹太人。



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
