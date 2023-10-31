Finding of parasite on colonoscopy

This 46 year old lady had reported pruritus ani and abdominal discomfort for over a year. Colonoscopy revealed a long moving tapeworm, Diphyllobothrium latum (fish tapeworm), located in the terminal ileum and extending gracefully to the sigmoid colon. Diphyllobothrium latum tends to infect humans through the consumption of infected undercooked or raw fish. The patient was successfully treated with a single dose of praziquantel, with mebendazole -albendazole being an alternative treatment.





Screening colonoscopies report mortality rates 20-70 times superior than hospital surgical abortions!

"The national legal induced abortion case-fatality rate for 2008–2014 was 0.62 legal induced abortion-related deaths per 100,000 reported legal abortions":

https://archive.ph/frqYk

"30-day all-cause colonoscopy mortality was 0.02%":

https://archive.ph/4xQwj

"Perforation rate was 0.14% of which 15% died":

https://archive.ph/Wn590

"0.37 perforations per 1000 colonoscopies of which 1.6% died":

https://archive.ph/lZE6g

"In nearly one million colonoscopies perforation rate was 0.04%

Another study reported perforation rates of 0.02%"

"The overall mortality rate was 25.6% among those who underwent surgical treatment after a colonoscopy perforation."

"According to a meta-analysis, the incidence rates for perforation and bleeding in patients >65 years old are 1.0/1000 colonoscopies and 6.3/1000 colonoscopies, respectively."

"In a 2016 review, the mortality rate ranged from 0.007-0.07%"

https://archive.ph/JdDXm





At least 325 colonoscopies in male patients and 539 colonoscopies in female patients must be performed under supervision of an attending physician so as training Gastroenterologists achieve adequate skills.

Even so, their adenoma detection rate (ADR) will be at best 36%!

https://archive.ph/Jgu9O

https://archive.ph/vQnOq





A systematic review with meta-analyses of clinical studies on 139,897 endoscopic resections of benign colon polyps found that 1 month patient complication and mortality rates were 24% and 0.7% respectively.

https://archive.ph/mku6K





Flexible sigmoidoscopy, total mortality, colon cancer mortality, and harms, the evidence:

https://postimg.cc/N27gVj4g

https://archive.ph/t9Ru9