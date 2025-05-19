Syrian forces say they busted an ISIS cell in Aleppo - opposition claims the ‘terrorists’ were disillusioned GSS officers, not ISIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Syrian forces say they busted an ISIS cell in Aleppo—2 jihadists killed, 1 blew himself up, 4 arrested
Interior Ministry added the ISIS cell attacked fighters of the new regime
But opposition media claims the ‘terrorists’ were disillusioned GSS officers, not ISIS.
Adding: The call lasted 2 hours.
❗️Putin called the conversation with Trump substantive, frank, and very useful.
🔸 Putin said that the conversation with Trump lasted more than 2 hours.
🔸 Putin said that he expressed gratitude to Trump for the US participation in the renewal of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.
🔸 Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine, including a ceasefire — Putin.