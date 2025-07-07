© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas Flood Tragedy: Camp Mystic Devastated by Flash Floods | Dozens Dead, Many Missing
Description
A catastrophic flash flood has ravaged central Texas, killing at least 82 people and leaving dozens missing, including campers and staff at Camp Mystic. Families and first responders are searching for survivors as the community mourns. This video covers the timeline, heroic rescues, and ongoing recovery efforts. Watch for the latest updates and learn how you can support those affected.
Hashtags
#TexasFlood #CampMystic #FlashFlood #TexasDisaster #GuadalupeRiver #FloodRescue #BreakingNews #SummerCamp #CommunitySupport #PrayForTexas