BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Texas Flood Tragedy: Camp Mystic Devastated by Flash Floods | Dozens Dead, Many Missing
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 2 months ago

Texas Flood Tragedy: Camp Mystic Devastated by Flash Floods | Dozens Dead, Many Missing

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

A catastrophic flash flood has ravaged central Texas, killing at least 82 people and leaving dozens missing, including campers and staff at Camp Mystic. Families and first responders are searching for survivors as the community mourns. This video covers the timeline, heroic rescues, and ongoing recovery efforts. Watch for the latest updates and learn how you can support those affected.

Hashtags

#TexasFlood #CampMystic #FlashFlood #TexasDisaster #GuadalupeRiver #FloodRescue #BreakingNews #SummerCamp #CommunitySupport #PrayForTexas

Keywords
texas newsflood victimsstorm damagecommunity supportmissing personstexas hill countryemergency responsedisaster recoverytexas floodingcamp mystic floodtexas flash floodguadalupe river disasterflash flood rescuesummer camp tragedyus weather
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy