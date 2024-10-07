University of Chicago IRB MK-ULTRA LSD Psychosis?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/113266468025624352
True, or not, my Father told me I was DoD Monsanto experiment & was owned by the Federal Reserve Corporation as are all American from 1946 Operation Paperclip as all our DNA pulled out of our DNA from our heels then from what is retained by vaccine needles is stored in Switzerland & is Patented by Bayer & Monsanto. I was told I wouldn't be allowed to file in courts, vote, & I was going to prison age 16 to start a White Supremacist movement.