Drink Along w #beerandgear 74: Greenwood Brewing Emera Easy Hazy IPA 4.25/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not a bad brew, this would be a good lunch beer if the world didn't have it's panties in bunch. Not bad for the style, decent flavor profile. Running 3.6 for the ABV, 20 for the IBUs and 12 for the by my eye SRM. This is an easy drinker when you don't want water or soda.Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me and the doggos.
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/