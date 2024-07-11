BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UK Is Mad With Rage: ODESSA Partisans Have Caused Death of Twenty BRITISH Soldiers In CHERNOMORSK
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
6
465 views • 10 months ago

On the night of July 10, the Russian Aerospace Forces and missile forces launched another massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine. Commenting on this missile strike, even pro-Ukrainian Western analysts and military experts were forced to admit its high effectiveness. However, before discussing the main topic of this video, I would like to start by telling you about the unpleasant gift that the West received from Russia in honor of the anniversary of the NATO summit, which is currently taking place in the capital of the United States - Washington...................................

odessapartisanschernomorskbritish soldiers
