Illegals Killing Americans At A Quickening Pace! Foreign Troops Taking Over US Military And Police!

Under Joe Biden, the United States became a massive dumpster for the world’s prison populations. And as the great unknowns wash in. Americans are being murdered at an astounding pace. Negligent or dishonest officials are marking Criminal aliens as white or non Hispanic. To add treason to injury. Joe Biden has secretly flown 320,000 illegal immigrants from Latin American airports to 43 U.S. cities. While U.S. Customs and Border Protection is refusing to identify which cities they are landing in. FOIA litigation revealed the Biden administration’s utilization of the CBP One cellphone scheduling app, according to journalist Todd Bensman “Under these legally dubious parole programs, aliens who cannot legally enter the country use the CBP One app to apply for travel authorization and temporary humanitarian release from those airports. The parole program allows for two-year periods of legal status during which adults are eligible for work authorization.” All in an effort to break America. Hollowing out the working poor and the middle class. While gradually eliminating the welfare and benefits systems funded by U.S. taxpayers. And once the hotels, free food and money runs out. Untold chaos is the only possible outcome and intention. Next Learn how the US military and police are being converted to a foreign force. Then Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells MSM Reporter, "F*** Off!" Then FULL RANT Owen Shroyer GOES OFF On Child Groomers And Genital Mutilators. Then Rachel Maddow tries to smear Mark Robinson, however, her attempt backfires.





Extended Report:

