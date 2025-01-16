BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Omicron XMRV2 & Corruption at the National Academy of Science aka Institute of Medicine
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

What does the virus look like? I'll show you every base pair. How do I always get them right? How do I always get the diagnostics? When I said I had the patent for the PCR, go look at the variants. Omicron. Gary Owens, a cardiologist, identified Omicron as XMRV2 on November 10, 2009. What did John Coffin do? "You can't call it XMRV2. You're not a virologist" ... anyway, this moron, The Institute of Medicine who carried a dual role in the NCI, in the HIV Drug Resistance Program, and at Tufts University in Boston, that was totally illegal. And yet, from 1975, these people: Fauci, Lipkin, Coffin, Collins, on and on, the Institute of Medicine. They used to be called that National Academy of Sciences, and they changed their name to the Institute of Medicine because then, once somebody reveals the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, if you're in the club, you get two free papers a year in the Journal, if you're in the academy, and they put their students papers in, and they put other things in, and they're not peer-reviewed, it's just basically your work. You get freebies.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 02/28/2024 - Dr Judy's Book Club

Plague Book Series deep dive: https://odem.cloud/account/program-details/2054

Join me on Wednesday from 4 to 6 PM PST for my weekly Dr Judy’s Book Club on X Space: https://x.com/DrJudyAMikovits

