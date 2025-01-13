Integratron The True Story – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 110: With guest Eric Dollard - George Van Tassel, who built the Integratron around 1954, had supernatural influences concerning the technology of this incredible building designed to heal all earthly ailments known to mankind. Today it's now nothing more than a shell of the original technology. In this show, we find out what happened, and who was responsible for it not coming to full completion.
