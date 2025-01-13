BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Integratron The True Story – Scott Hensler
Grumpy Old Exorcist
Grumpy Old Exorcist
72 views • 5 months ago

Show 110: With guest Eric Dollard - George Van Tassel, who built the Integratron around 1954, had supernatural influences concerning the technology of this incredible building designed to heal all earthly ailments known to mankind. Today it's now nothing more than a shell of the original technology. In this show, we find out what happened, and who was responsible for it not coming to full completion.


Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist

SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets

Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist

Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home

Keywords
aliensupernaturalintegnatron
