01 ResponsAbility Part 3

ResponsAbility Part 3
If we want to become free and sovereign, then ResponsAbility in the sense of the ability to give answers in all life situations is a basic condition. ResponsAbility has nothing to do with guilt.
The third part is about how we can give answers in the form of action in full freedom and how we can use this to actively shape our reality.
