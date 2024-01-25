Random MAC Addresses and How to Identify Them | See my comment in description

ISE TME Charlie Moreton dives into MAC addresses and explains the unique characteristics of Random MAC addresses.

0:11 Anatomy of a MAC address 0:34 BLOCK_ID and DEVICE_ID



1:34 What a Random MAC address means to users and NAC Administrators



2:21 Breaking down a Random MAC address



3:01 Identifying a Random MAC address

"Putting this up here as some people claiming the "unknown devices" mac addresses being detected are caused by this mac address randomization in devices. I am finding that the 2nd digit of MAC address, in most cases still doesn't comply with what the CISCO guy said in this video ie the 2nd character is not a 2, a 6, an A or an E.



Hope this helps people investigating this."

~The Prisoner

Cisco ISE - Identity Services Engine