No Jordan Peterson, Bitcoin is NOT a New Experiment

Jordan Peterson, who has an investment bitcoin and is in favor of it, warned however, that it's a "new experiment," and one does not know how it will affect the larger system.
He's wrong, the Fiat money printing of governments in the central banks or the new experiment, commodity money is as old as time.