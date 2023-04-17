To actually stop a law firm representing Miles Guo. The CCP, the state-sponsored hacker, took down the entire computer system of that law firm. The law firm did drop Miles Guo as a client afterward

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To actually stop a law firm representing Miles Guo. The CCP, the state-sponsored hacker, took down the entire computer system of that law firm. The law firm did drop Miles Guo as a client after this hacking.
为了真正阻止一家代表郭文贵先生的律师事务所。中国共产党的黑客，破坏了该律师事务所的整个电脑系统。在这次黑客攻击之后，该律师事务所确实放弃了郭文贵先生这个客户。