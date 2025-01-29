Navigating Economic Turmoil: Insights from America's First Retirement Plan

In this insightful episode, Mike Lindell sits down with Carlos Cortez, the founder of America First Retirement Plan, to discuss pressing economic concerns. They delve into the rising shipping costs and how they impact every sector of the economy, highlighting the influence of political decisions on financial stability.

Cortez shares his perspective on how mainstream investment practices unwittingly fund agendas that do not align with consumer values and offers strategies to protect retirement savings from volatile markets. He stresses the importance of adapting to new economic landscapes and the need for active financial management in response to socio-political changes and potential market corrections.

The conversation touches on various economic challenges, including labor shortages, the impact of AI on employment, and the looming threat of deflation. Cortez emphasizes the significance of preparing for uncertain futures by understanding potential risks and opportunities in the financial market.

Listeners are encouraged to seek tailored financial advice to safeguard their wealth in these unpredictable times, underscoring the critical role of informed financial planning.