The Cockroaches Should Have Been Stopped Long Ago. It Is Too Late Now.
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
1
159 views • 11/24/2023

As communism continues to destroy America and The Western World, it becomes patently clear that it maybe too late to stop the globalists, the deep state, the communists.  America was lulled into looking the other way for decades as the communist encroachment swallowed academia, the legal system, law enforcement, politics and the media. If you know someone that looks like they are growing uncomfortable in their pod and is ready to be red pilled, play Mel K's speech for them-well worth listening to:  https://banned.video/watch?id=655eadfabd234d5f1ac2d8b1 And while there are numerous important events and problems, most of these are distractions...noise, not signal as it were.  Thank you for watching,.

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesalvationhomesteadingsurvivalend timesfitness
