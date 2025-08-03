BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CEO OF BLACKSTONE ⬢ WESLEY LⅇPATNER SHOT [MAINSTREAM MEDIA WHITEWASHES EVENT]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
0
229 views • 1 month ago

🇨🇦 Antonio Tweets - CEO of Blackstone Shot. 🤔


Source: https://x.com/AntonioTweets2/status/1951027259244159377


Thumbnail: https://www.sfgate.com/realestate/article/executive-killed-in-manhattan-shooting-was-ceo-of-20792735.php


Executive Killed in Manhattan Shooting Was CEO of Blackstone's $53 Billion Real Estate Megafund


One of the victims killed in a midtown Manhattan shooting spree on Monday was a prominent Blackstone executive leading the investment firm's real estate megafund, it has been revealed


Wesley LePatner, 43, was among the four people killed by a gunman who stormed the Park Avenue building where she worked, Blackstone confirmed.


LePatner was killed in the lobby of the building, where the shooter also killed an off-duty NYPD officer who was working as building security. She does not appear to have been specifically targeted by the shooter.


New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the gunman appeared to have grievances with the NFL and was targeting the headquarters of the football league, which shares a building with Blackstone's main office. The NYPD says the shooter, 27-year-old Shane Tamura, was killed by police.


LePatner was a rising star at Blackstone, playing a key role in the investment firm's $325 billion real estate business.


After joining the firm in 2014, she became global head of Blackstone's $115 billion Core+ Real Estate business, focused on low-risk real estate investments worldwide—typically properties that are already income-generating and in good condition.


Within the Core+ strategy, she was also CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), the firm's commercial real estate megafund targeting individual investors.


https://www.sfgate.com/realestate/article/executive-killed-in-manhattan-shooting-was-ceo-of-20792735.php

Keywords
bait and switchshane tamurawesley lepatnerblackstone ceomedia whitewash
