Amid the ongoing battles on the frontlines in Ukraine, the warring sides continue strikes in each other’s rear regions in an attempt to inflict maximum damage in support of operations on the battlefields.

The Ukrainian military supported by NATO reconnaissance continues constant attempts to reach Russian rear facilities with drone strikes. The strikes resulted in fires on several Russian industrial facilities and oil depots in recent days.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian air defense forces intercepted several dozen Ukrainian UAVs in the border regions on the night of June 28. 12 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the Bryansk region, nine UAVs were destroyed in the Smolensk region, another UAV was intercepted and destroyed in the Voronezh region, two UAVs were intercepted in the Kursk region and another was destroyed in the Rostov region.

As a result of the night attacks, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Tambov region.

In the morning, Ukrainian attacks continued. The Ukrainian military began using small-sized balloons for the strikes. They may carry explosives or set fires on Russian territory. Today, one of them was destroyed over the Belgorod region. Earlier, on June 25, another small-sized balloon was destroyed by Russian forces in the Rostov region.

In their turn, Russian forces continue constant precision strikes in the Ukrainian rear regions. On the morning of June 28, a series of strikes were reported in the southern Odessa region.

Russian drones and missiles are targeting Ukrainian rear facilities, while Russian tactical aviation is destroying Ukrainian reserves near the frontlines, pounding Ukrainian hideouts with heavy bombs.

Russian dominance in the air supports its offensive operations on the battlefields.

The Ukrainian frontlines have suffered no major changes in recent days, but Russian forces are grinding down the Ukrainian defenses, improving their positions simultaneously in several directions.

As a result of the prolonged battles, Ukrainian forces are retreating in Urozhainoe in the Zaporozhie region. Russian forces gained a foothold in the center of the ruined settlement.

In the Ugledar direction, Russian forces are expanding their zone of control in the nearby fields, approaching the strategically important road north of the Ukrainian stronghold in the city.

Amid the ongoing heavy battles in Krasnogorovka, Russian forces are slightly expanding their stronghold. They have recently captured new positions in the north-western and north-eastern parts of the town.

In the Avdeevka direction, the Russian assault continues in Karlovka in the south, while the Russian mop up operation is close to completion in Sokil on the northern flank.

As a result of the recent surprise offensive in the area of Torezk, Russian assault units reached the outskirts of Pivnichnoe, Torezk and New York. Demoralized Ukrainian servicemen are surrendering in large groups.

