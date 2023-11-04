BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Could a Copper deficiency be the #1 Root Cause of chronic disease?
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
184 views • 11/04/2023

Could a Copper deficiency be the #1 Root Cause of chronic disease?

Morley Robbins - Founder of the Root Cause Protocol

RCP123.org


FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub


Drinking water treatment, chemical agriculture, and pervasive food processing have stripped minerals from what we drink and eat. Combined with the growing Wireless Mesh, geoengineering, and toxic prescriptions, metabolic dysfunctions, disorders, and diseases have exploded from 10% of Americans in 1990 to over 50% by 2010.  How could we have been failed so utterly by the narrative gatekeepers?


A wellness coach and health “futurist”, for almost 20 years Mr. Robbins has worked from the premise that Americans have been “Misled… and Misfed”.  He works with clients to rethink, redefine, and re-adapt to a more traditional nutrient-dense diet that is grounded in REAL food.  Now he teaches coaches how to spread the Root Cause Protocol to a population for whom changing diet is harder than changing religion.


See if you can help reverse the Chronic Disease that at least two of the three leading presidential candidates now acknowledge as the real epidemic.

Keywords
foodgeoengineeringcoppermorley robbinsprescriptionsvitamins
