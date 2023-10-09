BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IDF's Lt. Col. Res. Jonathan Conricus: The aftermath of Hamas' terror attacks
39 views • 10/09/2023

IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Res. Jonathan Conricus: the aftermath of Hamas' terror attacks on Israelis

IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Res. Jonathan Conricus joins 'FOX News Live' to shares details on the aftermath of Hamas' terror attacks on Israeli communities.


Of course, Fox News pushes the adrenaline rush of the war, to be expected.


THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK:

Another video that is circulating on X/Twitter with an account of retired Isreali soldiers admitting to having tortured civilians in numbers they cant even count.


This is such an alarming video, the soldiers interviewed laugh as they recount their exploits:


https://x.com/CensoredMen/status/1710865850163429650?s=20


Retired IDF soldiers talk about their experience in the Israeli military and laugh as they do so:


“One of the soldiers r*ped a 16-year-girl *laugh*”

“He put Palestinians in a cage and killed them”

“Soldiers chased villagers with flamethrowers and set them on fire”

“If I saw school children with their hands raised, I killed them.”

“I fired and killed everyone. It’s impossible for me to count *laughs*”


Both these men are living as free citizens in Israel.




Keywords
isrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas conflict
