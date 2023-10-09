IDF's Lt. Col. Res. Jonathan Conricus: The aftermath of Hamas' terror attacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Res. Jonathan Conricus: the aftermath of Hamas' terror attacks on Israelis
IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Res. Jonathan Conricus joins 'FOX News Live' to shares details on the aftermath of Hamas' terror attacks on Israeli communities.
Of course, Fox News pushes the adrenaline rush of the war, to be expected.
THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK:
Another video that is circulating on X/Twitter with an account of retired Isreali soldiers admitting to having tortured civilians in numbers they cant even count.
This is such an alarming video, the soldiers interviewed laugh as they recount their exploits:
https://x.com/CensoredMen/status/1710865850163429650?s=20
Retired IDF soldiers talk about their experience in the Israeli military and laugh as they do so:
“One of the soldiers r*ped a 16-year-girl *laugh*”
“He put Palestinians in a cage and killed them”
“Soldiers chased villagers with flamethrowers and set them on fire”
“If I saw school children with their hands raised, I killed them.”
“I fired and killed everyone. It’s impossible for me to count *laughs*”
Both these men are living as free citizens in Israel.