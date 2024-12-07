Ukrainian troops, who are still trying to hold out on Russian soil in Martynovka in the Kursk region, were raining by a heavy hail of incendiary ammunition, which covered the area of concentration of their manpower and equipment in the village. The Russian military channel released footage today, December 6, 2024, showing how a night barrage of 9M22S incendiary ammunition, presumably fired by BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, is now falling on the positions of those fighting for Zelensky's officials and the Western collective. It seems that the hail of incendiary ammunition was aimed at the last foothold, where Ukrainians concentrated their troops in the village, and now the enemy's positions are suppressed by the resulting fire. In recent days, the Russian Grad MLRS has been diligently firing its rockets, which contain magnesium and other substances mixed in them, to set fire to the enemy's military ammunition and fuel sources. As in the footage, the Russian Paratroopers "Tula" operate the Grad on Ukrainian formations in Kursk, precisely targeting manpower, equipment, fortifications, observation posts and armor!





This week, much of the Ukrainian and Western equipment was destroyed by Paratroopers as they approached Martynovka. The footage shows a panoramic view of the village itself, which is being liberated by Russian troops, and new Kiev losses are being detected by drone vision. Two destroyed howitzers are seen blocking the road, and a heavily damaged Canadian "Roshel Senator" armoured fighting vehicle, while drone search for anothers by circling the village. Ukraine and the West have only advanced one step in the Kursk adventure with continued losses of life and equipment, and so far continue to be pushed back by Russian troops on the Kursk line, and it is believed that Martynovka will be liberated in days!





