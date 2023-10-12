© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clandestine on X/twitter: Looks like Israel was the off-ramp they needed.
🔥MASSIVE🔥
John Kirby admits that funding for Ukraine “is coming to the end of the rope”.
It appears the US are diverting their funding away from Ukraine, and the Biden regime have quietly accepted that Ukraine is lost cause.
@WarClandestine
https://x.com/WarClandestine/status/1712223627259609419?s=20