Israel’s defence of their genocide in Gaza has just been torn apart! (mirrored)

9 Jan 2024 UNITED KINGDOM

The evidence against Israel's defence in The Hague this week, even from their OWN people amongst others is mounting up...

Right, so everything Israel have done since October 7th has been, so we’re told repeatedly by Israel, but certainly by our mainstream media as well, has been in retaliation for Hamas invading Israel, striking a music festival and the nearby agricultural settlements, the kibbutzes, where they also tell us Hamas committed horrendous acts of atrocity as they did so, much already debunked when clearly they had no time to spend, burning people alive for example, but people died, some almost certainly at the hands of Hamas and they did indeed take hostages as we know, but more and more scrutiny and investigation of that night has not only revealed a great many deaths were caused by Israel themselves, by admissions from Israel even, they’ve admitted it even if they didn’t necessarily mean to, but further analysis by others either in the know, from eyewitnesses, to survivors or to experts in such matter are all pointing the finger of blame squarely at Israel and not Hamas, so for how long can this carry on ignored, because although yes, we’re now counting down the days until the International Court of Justice open proceedings on all of this, but people are dying on a daily basis and it looks ever more possible, that this is all based on a bigger and bigger lie in and of itself ?

Right, so, there’s no denying Hamas went into Israel and took hostages and people died in the process. There is blame on both sides for this, but given how disproportionate the response by Israel was on Hamas for that, one night of incursion, followed by 3 months and counting of genocide, it matters as more information comes out implying more and more of the fatalities on the night of October 7th were due to Israeli actions rather than Hamas. The scale of the loss of life in Gaza has been immense, it’s beyond comprehension. 30,000 people dead and counting. If Israel was responsible for more of the deaths on October 7th though, then what they are doing now is even more objectionable than previously thought and lets remember here, Gaza and everybody in it Hamas and non Hamas affiliated alike, are prisoners of Israel. They have a right to resist that.

Anyway there’s a few instances I want to talk about where Israel being at fault on the night of October 7th is now verifiable.

First there was a gaffe by Netanyahu’s mouthpiece and former Israeli ambassador to the UK, Mark Regev.

When questioned on US news channel MSNBC by Mehdi Hasan regarding the number of Israeli deaths on the night of October 7th being revised down from what Israel had said previously, Regev said:

‘We had the number at 1,400 casualties and now we’ve revised that down to 1,200 because we understood that we had overestimated. We had made a mistake. There were actually bodies that were so badly burnt we thought they were ours. In the end they were Hamas terrorists.’

Right, so there were 1,400 bodies, but you accidentally counted 200 Hamas operatives amongst them because they were so badly burned.





