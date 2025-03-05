BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NOAA Layoffs – The Tools for our weather is being cut off to Hide Their Crimes
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
49 views • 6 months ago

WEATHER FORECASTS AND INFORMATION THAT PROTECT PEOPLE. WE THE PEOPLE PAID FOR THIS WITH OUR TAX MONEY AND CAN NOT ALLOW THE VERY TOOLS THAT SAVE LIVES TO BE REMOVED BY NOAA LAYOFFS

Microwave antennas, their operating frequencies and their wattage outputs do not even need FCC or other registration as far as I can discern. We have to remember that these antennas are usually phased array type and the radiation can be aimed with extreme precision.

Do you still remember the Extensive damage after hurricane beryl directly hit Carriacou, Grenada was a very powerful Category 4. The island was without power, coms and nearly every home was damaged or destroyed.

Credits to: Joe & Joe Show, World of Signs and other various sources.


