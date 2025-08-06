2025-8-6 mike adams - warning - read description also

2025-8-6 mike adams - warning



Listen to that a few times and really take it all in...what an excellent post mike! thank you. Thank you also for the selfless work that you do.

I might add though, that gold and silver cannot save you from God's judgment....and God uses team satan to judge "good" team humanity, whom the Father likens as thee un-covenanted, heathen, tares, fornicators, and harlot, among other choice adjectives.

Belief the real christ Yahusha, also involves the faith to come out, be separate from all else unto the Father, the willingness to hate your life/lose your life for His sake!, bear this burden as your own cross, as in the same manner that christ beared his; drinking in like manner, the same cup that christ drank, being baptized into our death, the same as christ was batpized...

...and without this journey away, and into our separation in the wilderness with God (wilderness is an adjective here, a metaphor of what its like, so understand that that's what its like.) ...without the separation, the proving in the wilderness, the writing of God's law into your inward parts, sabbath, the mark of God upon the sons and daughters of God who have halted in their own works/thoughts/reasoning/lives...and rather yielded them now unto the Father as His chosen children... ...our newfoundness desires of obeying whatever the Father says to us, highlights out of His word to instruct us, to keep us from, to deliver us, to set us apart, to severe us from the heathen and bring us to His holy mountain, mount Tzion! into the kingdom of God that is not seen with eyes, but yet is...many company of angels testing to the fact! that none can come, but them who can...the message and warning to them who have ears that can hear, and eyes that can see, and....be it unto you according to your faith...the children of abraham to whom the promises come, that seed of promise, for them who do like things in their spirit as abraham, coming out of babylon at all cost, to seek for this kingdom as the buried treasure! who in faith walked away from all things! believing God! whom God has now given us His first begotten son, to free you from your ailments, and give you a light and willing spirit, an hearing ear, and eyes that will behold wonderful things! come! come! come! all things are prepared for you! This! the wise virgin prophesied of, who will have her ark built, and be standing in the holy place with our Father, as all these things, and much much more, play out as the judgments upon the unbelieving.

Where will you be? in this story that is told, as it unfolds? hopefully, prayfully, in that secret place with Him! I have said my peace; praise Yahuah!







