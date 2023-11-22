The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (6 of 12)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.
VOLUME 6
Section 34: What the Herbalists Prefer You Never Learn
Section 35: Homeopathy is NOT Herbalism
Section 36: Chinese Herbalism-Not What it Seems
Section 37: The Quality of Herb Products Today is Disgraceful
Section 38: Making Herbal Preparations
Section 39: Nutritional Herbs-Bether than Supplements
Section 40: The Liver and Gallbladder Flush
Section 41: The Potassium Broth
Section 42: Healing Clogged Sinuses
