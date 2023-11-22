The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (6 of 12)

Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.





VOLUME 6

Section 34: What the Herbalists Prefer You Never Learn

Section 35: Homeopathy is NOT Herbalism

Section 36: Chinese Herbalism-Not What it Seems

Section 37: The Quality of Herb Products Today is Disgraceful

Section 38: Making Herbal Preparations

Section 39: Nutritional Herbs-Bether than Supplements

Section 40: The Liver and Gallbladder Flush

Section 41: The Potassium Broth

Section 42: Healing Clogged Sinuses





www.herbdoc.com

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlus

Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlusChat

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3