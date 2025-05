The Elites Who Want to Change The World | Victor Davis Hanson discusses the global elite who are left-leaning and determined to reshape the world to conform to their ideology.





Victor Davis Hanson is an American classicist, military historian, columnist, and farmer. He has been a commentator on contemporary politics for the National Review and The Washington Times and is currently the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.





In addition to writing hundreds of articles, book reviews and newspaper editorials, Hanson is also the author of twenty-four books and hosts a regular podcast series, 'The Victor Davis Hanson Show'.





Hanson was awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2007 by President George W. Bush, and was a presidential appointee in 2007-08 on the American Battle Monuments Commission.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The podcast features John Anderson, former Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, interviewing the world's foremost thought leaders about today's pressing social, cultural and political issues.









Stay right up to date with all the conversations by subscribing to the newsletter here: https://johnanderson.net.au/contact/