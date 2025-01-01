© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brighteon - Turn It On - New song for 2025 by Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon
See more music at https://music.brighteon.com
[verse]
In a world of angry lies
There's a place of truth and light
For those who seek sweet freedom
To open up their eager eyes
The doorways are open
The censors are closed
The world now awaits to
Hear the things you know
Knowledge is treasure
Unlimited flows
The truth now it beckons
And you're the one it chose
[chorus]
Brighteon.
Bring it on.
Brighteon.
Let's get it on.
Brighteon.
Stayin strong.
Brighteon
Let's turn it on.
[verse]
The truth is revealing
The psyops exposed
When you see reality
Be wise enough to know
That knowledge is power
And freedom is gold
When we think and speak it
The universe beholds
[chorus]
Brighteon.
Bring it on.
Brighteon.
Let's get it on.
Brighteon.
Stayin strong.
Brighteon
Lets turn it on.
[bridge]
Be informed. Be forewarned. Be aware.
If it matters you'll find it there.
Where free speech is allowed. Brighteon.
Come and say it strong and loud. Brighteon.
Get excited a world enlightened
You'll see it clearly now
Break out from the crowd
Get the news that really matters. Brighteon.
Hear the scoop on inside chatter. Brighteon.
If you really want to know, c'mon let's go
To Brighteon where the TRUTH IS BOLD.
[chorus]
Brighteon.
Bring it on.
Brighteon.
Let's get it on.
Brighteon.
Stayin strong.
Brighteon
Lets turn it on.
Brighteon.
Bring it on.
Brighteon.
Let's get it on.
Brighteon.
Stayin strong.
Brighteon
Lets turn it on.
[outro]
God want you to be aware
Human knowledge should be shared
The answer to persistent lies
Is speak the truth with open eyes
[instrumental]
Speak the truth with open eyes
Speak the truth
With open eyes
Open your eyes