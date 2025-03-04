BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump, ICT, Israel & the 6g! Whenever You Are Done Giving Your Engagement To Current Thing Propaganda Narrative Networks Lets Talk About Business And Industry! 👀
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 6 months ago

https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/1894889050663727594?t=PCAKDoSDOhcIXhMr59vkzA&s=19

.

https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1098581869233344512

.

https://cdn.atis.org/atis.org/2024/08/21152118/ATIS-NGA-Response-to-NTIA-RFC-Docket-Number-240430%E2%80%930121.pdf

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Example-of-an-ultramassive-MIMO-array-consisting-of-four-subpanels-where-each-subpanel_fig5_350505114

.

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA513983.pdf

.

https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=6g+deployment&source=web

.

https://www.mdpi.com/2673-4001/4/4/37

.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Types-of-possible-attacks-for-Bio-Cyber-Interface_fig4_353037619

.

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/3/1658

.

https://www.palantir.com/newsroom/press-releases/palantir-announces-expansion-of-federal-cloud-service-with-dod-il6/

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Physical-entities-associated-with-quantum-networks-190_fig14_343115541

.

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/24/16/5143#

.

https://x.com/F_K_Factor/status/1896009475980718404

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41534-023-00754-0

.

https://thehill.com/policy/technology/5171305-white-house-to-host-first-crypto-summit/

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2

.

Information and communication technology (ICT) is a term for the many technologies used to store, create, share, and transmit information. ICT includes computers, the internet, cell phones, and other devices. 

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/IEEE-802.15.8%3A-Infrastructureless-Peer-Aware-with-Dao-Na/8fce482b1983d5641daddbfa38641e2213974e71/figure/0

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

.

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

.

https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/quantum-communications-and-networks

.

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z/figures/1

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Digital-nervous-system-integration-and-implementation-of-machine-learning-a-The-DNS_fig3_350732597

.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

.

https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1

.

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

.

https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/

.

https://www.theverge.com/2019/2/21/18234540/donald-trump-6g-internet-5g-us-telecom-cell-network-carriers

.

When people stand up for one another and ask real questions that is where the mitigation and adaptation has a shot - and we NEED those shots - as more folks discern -0 and this guy was very str8 forward - he acknowledges the node component and all of it with the right frequency modulation to check - if he can sniff any component of his own packets - that's an exploit

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy