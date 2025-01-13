Demolition of Mazid Family Homes in Kafr al-Deik

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As part of the collective punishment policy after the Al-Aqsa flood, the occupation forces demolished two homes of the Mazid family from the town of Kafr al-Dik in Salfit, displacing its residents in the open. Today we meet citizen Talab Mazid to talk about what happened to them today.
Interview: talb mazid , Homeowner
Reporting: mohammad turkman
Filmed: 07/01/2025
